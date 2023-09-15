Xavi offers bold Vitor Roque January update

Barcelona fans could get their first glimpse of Vitor Roque at the club at the start of 2024.

La Blaugrana confirmed in July they had agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old attacker from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, worth a rumoured €30m plus €31m in variables.

Despite early reports of Roque being ready to make the move to Spain ahead of the 2023/24 season, all parties eventually stuck to the original plan, of completing a transfer deal next summer.

The chances of that being brought forward appeared to be unlikely due to La Liga’s latest salary limits put in place for 2023/24.

Barcelona’s new figure is €270m, a drop of close to €400m from last season, meaning they are subject to restrictions.

However, Xavi remains optimistic over the chances of Roque arriving in Catalonia in January, with claims that Deco has assured him over the speeding up of his agreement.

“Deco tells me he will come in January. We will see in January, but in principle there is no problem”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.