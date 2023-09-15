World Cup-winning Spain squad considering extending strike ahead of squad announcement

Spain’s World Cup-winners are considering rejecting a call-up for their first matches since their triumph in Australia.

Since the kiss scandal involving Luis Rubiales, 80 players declared they would not be available for selection until changes at the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) until significant changes are made.

Rubiales has resigned, Manager Jorge Vilda has been sacked, and his former assistant Montse Tome has been appointed in his stead. Yet the Spain team currently do not have contract coaching staff, nor a Sporting Director.

According to Relevo, the 23 players that were in the World Cup squad are considering rejecting a call-up from Tome, which is due to be announced at 16:00 CEST. Regardless of the decision they come to, they have agreed to do so as a squad, as they do not want individuals to come under public pressure or criticism.

Some do not have faith that the changes that have been promised will arrive, or feel that too little has been done. They do not trust the Head of Women’s Football Rafael del Amo, or Director Ana Alvarez, feeling they have not been treated as professionals.

In addition, they also see RFEF General Secretary Andreu Camps, Rubiales’ right-hand man, as an issue. He ceded little ground when negotiating with the 15 players that went on strike last year, and Camps is closely associated with Rubiales.

Del Amo initially resigned from his position following Rubiales’ actions, but recently said publicly that he felt that sufficient changes had been made. Aitana Bonmati has asked for changes to continue, and Olga Carmona has said that some of changes they had asked for were already implemented during the World Cup, but that they needed to discuss returning to Spain duty. Next Friday they take on Sweden.