Spain World Cup squad to reject call-up in demand for changes at Spanish Football Federation

The Spain squad that brought home a first ever World Cup trophy in the women’s game in August from Australia and New Zealand will not be appearing in their Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland. Multiple sources say they will reject the call-up and release a statement on the matter.

The 23 players in the squad plus 16 further players, all of which formed part of the 80 players including Jenni Hermoso that said they would refuse to return to Spain duty unless significant changes were made within the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Since the Rubiales kiss scandal, he has resigned, Manager Jorge Vilda has been sacked, and his former Assistant Montse Tome had been appointed to Vilda’s position. She is due to be presented as their new manager at 16:00 CEST on Friday, and was due to call up her first squad.

However 39 players will not accept the call-up, while 41 others have changed their stance and will be available for Tome. It is not yet clear whether Tome will call up the players who are unavailable and replace them, or proceed directly to choose others.

If those players do reject a call-up, Diario AS detail that they could face sanctions. A fine of €3k to €30k could be imposed, or the loss of their playing licence for between 2 and 15 years.

RFEF boss Rafael del Amo claimed sufficient changes had been made previously, but clearly those involved do not feel that is the case. The women’s team have not announced any coaching staff outside of Tome, nor do they have a sporting director, and while changes have been promised, the World Cup side clearly do not have faith they will be implemented.

Players that will reject a call-up:

Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Misa Rodriguez, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Mariona Caldentey, Teresa Abelleira, Maria Perez, Cata Coll, Aitana Bonmati, Laia Codina, Claudia Zornoza, Oihane Hernandez, Rocío Galvez, Irene Guerrero, Alba Redondo, Athenea del Castillo, Eva Navarro, Enith Salon, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Esther Gonzalez y Salma Paralluelo, Elene Lete, Fiamma Benitez, Marta Cardona, Maite Oroz, Patri Guijarro, Lola Gallardo, Nerea Eizagirre, Ainhoa Moraza, Mapi Leon, Sandra Panos, Claudia Pina, Amaiur Sarriegi, Leila Ouahabi, Laia Aleixandri, Lucia Garcia, Andrea Pereira