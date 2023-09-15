Sergio Ramos backed for leadership role on Sevilla return

Sevilla head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar is confident Sergio Ramos will have a key impact on his squad this season.

The former Real Madrid captain completed a free transfer return to his boyhood club at the start of September after rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia.

Following his release from Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos was keen to join a Champions League club for the 2023/24 campaign, and Sevilla made their move to bring him back to Andalucia.

Despite turning 37 in March, Ramos brings massive experience to Mendilibar’s squad, as they aim to make an impact in the Champions League in the months ahead.

Mendilibar indicated Ramos is fit enough to start matches for his new team in the coming weeks and tipped the veteran centre back for a massive role at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“A captain is not just the one who gets the armband. There are people who can be captain by saying the right thing, they don’t have to be the one who talks the most in the locker room”, as per reports from Marca.

“I hope he helps his teammates and especially the young players to be better players.”

Ramos’s Sevilla youth team colleague Jesus Navas will remain as club captain for the 2023/24 season.