Real Madrid to get injured duo back for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid will begin to get some of their injury-hit squad back this weekend, as they welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are all still out with issues that will likely keep them sidelined for at least a week more.

Yet Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy, who have both been out, have returned to training this week, and Diario AS say they will be available to Carlo Ancelotti this week.

Andre Silva has returned from his injury and is training with Real Sociedad for the first time.

Ceballos was injured in preseason, and has now been out for two months following a muscle tear. Mendy meanwhile was injured during their preseason Clasico, and has also been out since with a muscle tear. Ceballos has a tough task to see minutes with competition high in midfield, while Mendy will begin to compete with Fran Garcia for the left-back spot.

Real Sociedad on the other hand are almost entirely healthy. Umar Sadiq was suffering minor discomfort last week, but is now training again, while Andre Silva joined training for the first time. The Portuguese striker joined on loan from RB Leipzig with an injury, and has finally recovered. It is not clear whether Imanol Alguacil will call him up for the match.