Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham advised Mason Greenwood to ‘come to Spain’ – Getafe manager

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham advised Mason Greenwood to make his loan move to Getafe, according to manager of Los Azulones, Jose Bordalas.

It shocked many when Greenwood appeared on loan at Getafe from Manchester United on the final day of the transfer market, after he was exiled by the Red Devils. Greenwood has not played since January of 2022, when images and videos of him allegedly forcing sex on his partner emerged. She also posted pictures of bruises and cuts that she claimed were caused by Greenwood.

“It was a surprise, we never thought we could get a player like that,” Bordalas told RadioMarca.

“But they got in touch with our sporting director [Ruben Reyes], we talked, we didn’t think it could happen but both sides made an effort [financially].”

It’s a deal that perhaps would not have happened without the help of Bellingham.

“Greenwood is friends with Bellingham, and he advised him to come to the Spanish league.”

At Getafe, despite his reputation, Greenwood has been well-received.

“He is a fantastic player. You have to be patient, calm, he hasn’t played in a year and a half. We and his colleagues are helping him. He is integrating in a sensational way and I hope he can help us.”

Bordalas also went on to agree with the description of Greenwood as a ‘Golden Boy’. Now living in Madrid with his partner, it remains to be seen whether Bellingham will continue to help Greenwood adapt to his new life in Spain. The Getafe manager also avoided the idea of Greenwood returning to action imminently, stating that it was still too early.