Real Betis defender giving Barcelona star Lamine Yamal advice over social media

Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra has been giving breakout star Lamine Yamal advice over social media.

The 32-year-old defender returned from Trabzonspor this summer to re-sign with Real Betis just a year after leaving them. He could well make his second debut with the club against Barcelona this weekend, as Los Verdiblancos visit Montjuic.

According to Bartra, during an interview with Sport, the two have spoken recently.

“I recently exchanged a few words with him and told him to keep his feet on the ground, that that is what will allow him to have a career, that mentality is the most important thing, more than talent.”

“I wrote to him, we follow each other on social networks and he seems like a very good lad.”

In terms of talent, Bartra is convinced Lamine Yamal has what it takes to make a difference at the top level.

[He] “is made to mark an era at Barca. He seems to me to be a player who makes the difference, at a very young age you can already see his self-confidence, the qualities he has. You see that he decides very well for his age.”

One of the aspects that Manager Xavi Hernandez has been keen to highlight about Lamine Yamal’s game is his ability to make the right decisions. The tricky part will come several months down the line. Xavi will have to weigh up keeping one of his most dangerous talents out of the side in order to protect him physically, and Lamine Yamal will no doubt have to deal with attention at some point when his form dips.