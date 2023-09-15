Probable date and time for first Clasico clash revealed for Barcelona and Real Madrid

The first Clasico of the season is just over six weeks away, and a date for the match appears to have been set.

MD claim that Real Madrid are likely to take on Barcelona at 16:15 CEST on Saturday the 28th of October. The game will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic.

The timing of the game will mean that it is a late kick off in China and South-East Asia, while those in Latin America and the USA will be able to watch the match in the morning. Those in the United Kingdom may miss the match, as it would clash with the 3pm blackout law.

Part of the reason is a Miguel Rios concert which is taking place at Palau Sant Jordi, which is the same day and is also in the same area, meaning the authorities will want to ensure fans are not coming out and entering at the same time.

Barcelona face Athletic Club at home the weekend before, and also host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League the previous Wednesday. They travel to Real Sociedad the weekend after.

Real Madrid travel to Braga in the Champions League on the preceding Tuesday, and are away to Sevilla the previous weekend. They host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu the following weekend.