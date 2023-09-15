Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez – ‘We will need to sell sooner rather than later’

Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez has warned fans that they will need to make sales sooner rather than later, despite their excellent trajectory in recent years.

Following the transfer window, Braulio spoke to the media in order to analyse the transfer window, starting off with the additions of Jose Arnaiz and Alejandro Catena.

“Bringing Catena free is very difficult. Then there is the issue of Jose Arnaiz, who last year in the second division had a fantastic season and we knew him already, and he has the versatility to play up front and on the wing,” he told MD.

They replaced Manu Sanchez with Johan Mojica, both on loan, and spent €6.5m on Real Betis striker Raul Garcia de Haro. He spent last season on loan at Mirandes and scored 19 goals.

“We needed a left back because Manu Sanchez had been here for many years and both he and we considered that a cycle had ended. Raul’s operation, we cannot trivialise that this season in Segunda is incredible. Goal[scorer] is a very specific position. We have signed him for five years and we consider that it is not only a move for the present.”

Braulio also remarked on former loan player Ez Abde, who has gone to Real Betis from Barcelona. He confirmed they had tried to bring him back, but Abde was clear he wanted to play for Betis, and lamented that it could be ‘years’ before they have such a differential talent again.

Osasuna have been financially sound in recent years, but will have to make sacrifices in the near future.

“There will come a time when we will have to sell, and it will be sooner rather than later. We make an extraordinary effort to retain our talent, the youth players, Chimy Avila, Moi, etc. But it can’t stretch any more.”

Los Rojillo were also knocked out by Club Brugge in the Conference League play-offs, but Braulio also asked El Sadar not to hold onto that disappointment.

“We have come from playing in the Second Division and the priority objective is to stay in the First Division. When we lose that notion of that reality we will have a problem, and a serious one.”