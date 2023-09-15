Luis Rubiales handed Spanish court restraining order

Luis Rubiales has been issued with court ordered restraining order by Spanish authorities in connection to Jenni Hermoso.

The move is the latest step in the multiple investigations into Rubiales’ conduct following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney in August.

As part of the terms of the order, Rubiales is barred from going within 200m of the Spanish international, as prosecutors in Madrid consider a criminal complaint of sexual assault and coercion.

The opening court statements included Rubiales continuing to profess his innocence of sexually assaulting Hermoso by kissing her on the lips after Spain’s Women’s World Cup win.

Hermoso has stated the kiss was not consensual and her lawyer has reaffirmed that position.

The investigation will now continue in the coming weeks with a request to require Rubiales to appear before the judge every 15 days being rejected.

The Spain squad are continuing their ongoing boycott of the national team ahead of next week’s 2023/24 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Sweden and Switzerland.