Key issues remain as Spain squad announcement delayed

The ongoing boycott of Spain’s World Cup winning squad and national team duty remains unchanged.

The fall out from Spain’s World Cup triumph in Sydney has been dominated by the actions of the recently resigned RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

As the row intensified over Rubiales’ actions after the final, the squad confirmed their intention not to rejoin the panel, unless he was removed, alongside other key systematic changes.

Rubiales’ eventual departure had looked to be a vital step in resolving the situation, but the lack of movement in other areas, has ensured a remaining deadlock.

As per the latest update from a joint player statement, only four of the five issues have been resolved, with Montse Tomé forced to postpone her squad announcement as a result.

🔴 El acto de presentación de Montse Tomé y anuncio de la primera convocatoria, previsto para las 16 horas, queda retrasado a un nuevo horario por confirmar. pic.twitter.com/hGH72m9h29 — RFEF (@rfef) September 15, 2023

“The restructuring of the women’s football organisation chart, restructuring of the presidential cabinet and general secretary, restructuring of communication and marketing and restructuring of the integrity management (remain unresolved)”, the statement read.

#UPDATE Almost all of Spain's women's World Cup-winning squad said Friday that the recent changes by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) did not go far enough for them to return to the national team.https://t.co/cQ3iFB5KG4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 15, 2023

Spain are due to face Sweden and Switzerland in their opening round of 2023/24 UEFA Nations League fixtures next week and both games could be cancelled.