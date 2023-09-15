Ilkay Gundogan passed fit for Barcelona clash with Real Betis

Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis could feature an unchanged starting line up for Xavi.

The Catalans will be looking to maintain their momentum against the Andalucians with no fresh injury concerns for the home side.

Xavi has confirmed no players have returned from the international break with disruptive injuries as Ilkay Gundogan is passed fit to rejoin the squad.

Gundogan suffered a back injury with Germany, and despite initial claims it was not a major setback, Xavi was concerned the veteran midfielder would need a rest.

However, he has been included in the squad to face Real Betis, with no changes from the pre-international break win over Osasuna, with some academy stars also drafted in as cover.

Xavi will make a final call on his starting line up ahead of kick off with Joao Cancelo potentially in line for a first start.