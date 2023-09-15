Former Barcelona star Ez Abde confirms he left club over Xavi Hernandez decision

New Real Betis signing Ez Abde has been clear that he only wanted to join Los Verdiblancos when he made the decision to leave Barcelona.

Abde moved to Betis on the final day of the transfer window, with Betis reportedly paying €7.5m for 50% of his rights. Barcelona have a buyback clause, which is €20m but will rise to €25m in 2025.

Betis Sporting Director Ramon Planes played a key role in the deal, Abde told Marca.

“I didn’t fear that it wouldn’t happen, because I trusted Ramon and knew he was going to do it.”

“From the first day I told him that I only wanted to go to Betis. What I’m looking for is to grow as a footballer.”

Abde made his decision after Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez started him from the bench in their first three games of the season.

“In Barcelona they told me that they wanted me to stay. In the first three matchdays I saw that he wasn’t starting me. I was clear that I wanted to play from the start and I decided to leave.”

Xavi has been adamant that there are enough minutes to go around for Barcelona players this season, although the departures of Abde, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati should ensure that, with only 19 players in the senior squad. That said, he has also been clear that he cannot guarantee anyone their position. Barcelona may have wanted to hang onto Abde, but the move to Betis might well be a better step for his development.