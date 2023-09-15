Barcelona scouting Spain under-21 international for wide positions

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Real Betis winger Rodri Sanchez, who they will face this weekend.

According to Mas Que Pelotas via Sport, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old as a potential future option for their first team. Rodri previously has spent a brief time at La Masia, after arriving from Espanyol in 2014. He would later move to Betis.

Rodri has appeared in all four of Betis‘ games this season, although just once as a starter. He stands out for his aggressive play as a forward, nimble dribbling and ability to drag his side forward.

It would seem rather odd that Barcelona would take an interest in Rodri not because he is not a strong prospect, but having sold Ez Abde to Betis, he is likely to start ahead of Rodri for Manuel Pellegrini. Equally, Rodri is likely to cost at least the same if not more than Abde, as a promising attacking talent with three years remaining on his deal.

That said, Abde left Barcelona in order to get first-team football, whereas Rodri may be more open to a different role.