Three Real Madrid players arrested over alleged case of “revealing secrets of a sexual nature”

El Confidencial have broken a major story on Thursday, which reports that three Real Madrid players have been arrested by the Civil Guard over an alleged case of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.

The investigations, which are carried out by the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Las Palmas, are looking into an incident which allegedly involved a recording of a sexual video with a minor. Said video is said to have been passed on to other players.

At this early stage of the investigation, the names of the three players are yet to be made public. El Confidencial sources suggest that the players arrested are from Real Madrid Castilla or the club’s third team, although there is a possibility that other players – including those from the first team – are involved.

Real Madrid are yet to address the issue, which is in its very early stages. It’s not yet known whether they have taken any action internally.