Three Barcelona players to become available for Spain selection again following Luis Rubiales exit – report

Three of Barcelona and Spain’s biggest stars are set to become available for Spain selection once again, following a year of strike in which La Roja won the World Cup.

Champions League winners Maria ‘Mapi’ Leon, Patri Guijarro and Claudia Pina were three of the original ’15’ that went on strike against their unprofessional treatment from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) last year, and while some returned to Spain duty for the World Cup, those three did not.

Yet following the resignation of RFEF President Luis Rubiales and the sacking of Manager Jorge Vilda, Cadena Cope say that they will once again be available for new Spain Manager Montse Tome.

There had been reports that the Spain players were not enthusiastic about the prospect of Tome, and were considering holding out in their strike longer. Yet if Pina, Guijarro and Leon, who were three of the 80 players who said they would not be available for selection until changes at the Federation were made, suggests that the new Spain era may begin with all, if not many, of those 80 available.