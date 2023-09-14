The reasons Barcelona are interested in 21-year-old Spain and Athletic Club star

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, whose steady rise towards becoming one of the most dangerous players in La Liga continues.

Williams was in fine form over the international break, causing havoc for Spain against both Georgia and Cyprus. The Blaugrana have been following the 21-year-old for a while, Sport say, and appreciate his speed, direct play and the increasingly decisive side of his game. Already this season he has three assists for Spain and two for Los Leones.

Nobody in Spain outside of Vinicius Junior completed more dribbles last season than Williams, and his ability to beat his marker will always be one of the most valued skills in the game, with Nico generally causing ‘fear’ amongst rival defences.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona have initiated contacts with Nico Williams' camp. The Athletic Club winger is out of contract next year, and Xavi is keen on him. @Alfremartinezz 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/NM1j67kp0X — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 14, 2023

In terms of fit, Williams is comfortable playing in a 4-3-3 as a pure winger, looking to take on his man. Currently Nico has been used on both sides, either cutting in from the left or hugging the touchline on the right, but he could provide the width that Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez so enjoys.

Finally, the Catalan daily note his good relationship with Barcelona’s existing young talents, Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal. Williams even assisted Gavi and Lamine Yamal during the international break.

Given the responsibility and importance that Xavi has given to Lamine Yamal this season and Ousmane Dembele last campaign, it is clear to see that he values players like Williams, who can beat their defender and stretch the game. It would be no surprise if Xavi continued to prioritise those players within his ideas, which would make sense of a deal for Williams. That said, Barcelona will not have it easy to extract Williams from Athletic.