Robert Lewandowski on Barcelona form – “Before I was a machine, now I’ve become human”

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the best strikers in Europe for the best part of a decade. The 35-year-old was imperious for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and he has been good for Barcelona too, although not to the same high levels.

Lewandowski himself has recognised this, although he has admitted that his individual focus has shifted during this time in Catalonia, as he told Diario AS.

“Before Barcelona I was a machine, here I have become more human.

“Some of the comments about the number of goals I scored were crazy, especially in the 41-goal season at Bayern (beating Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record). Breaking records is no longer my main goal. The most important thing is to help my team win and enjoy the matches. Don’t get me wrong: I still want to succeed and score goals, but I’m not as tenacious as I used to be.”

Lewandowski also re-iterated this desire to remain at Barcelona for as long as possible. He has no intention of heading to Saudi Arabia, nor the MLS.

“I don’t even think about it (going to Saudi). I’m super happy in Barcelona, in the team, in the city, with my family. As a person I am happy.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of MLS was firmly in my head, but somehow I changed my mind afterwards. After the Barcelona chapter, it’s hard to imagine going there.”

Lewandowski had a tough start to the season, although he has scored in his last two domestic matches. Barcelona will hope that their main man can continue his form when Real Betis visit Montjuic on Saturday.