Revealed: Barcelona’s five-man shortlist of top La Liga talent as identified by Deco

Since taking over as the club’s new Sporting Director, Deco has looked to move Barcelona in a different direction. One, at this stage, that looks to be rather promising for the reigning La Liga champions.

Younger players will be focused on, which is a transfer policy that Real Madrid have had major success with in recent seasons. While doing this, Barcelona are also looking into the possibility of signing some of the best players in La Liga from outside of the “big three”.

As per MD, a five-man shortlist has been drawn up. On it are Nico Williams (whom Barcelona have reportedly begun talks with in recent days), Alex Baena, Aimar Oroz, Guido Rodriguez and Juan Foyth – the latter having been wanted by head coach Xavi Hernandez for some time now.

It is an impressive list of talent that Barcelona have identified, although whether they are able to do deals of any of them remains to be seen. Their financial issues aren’t going away any time soon, despite the strides they made during the summer.