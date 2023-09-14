Real Madrid star under pressure with alarming injury record causing doubts

Real Madrid have a reasonably settled starting line-up this season with the exception of the midfield, which is more down to extreme competition rather than any issues with quality. There is one position that is causing doubt though.

It has been described as the ‘last train’ for Ferland Mendy, with the French left-back yet to feature this season following yet another injury. The returning Fran Garcia has done a passable job so far, but is expected to grow into the role. However Mendy’s scarce availability, combined with previous doubts over his impact offensively have led many to believe that his time is nearing an end.

Signing from Olympique Lyon in 2019 for €48m, Mendy has since picked up 12 injuries. Mendy managed just over 2,000 minutes last season, missing 23 matches, and in total has now missed 59 through injury since arriving. That total is the lowest number of minutes he has seen since arriving in the Spanish capital. Perhaps most crucially, when it came to the decisive matches in the Copa del Rey, Champions League and La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti could not call on Mendy.

Diario AS say that Mendy is aware that he is expendable in the transfer market, with the name of Alphonso Davies linked to Real Madrid with increasing regularity. The 28-year-old has two years left on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and if they were to consider selling him, next summer would be their last opportunity to get some sort of fee for him.

The situation seems very much as if Mendy must turn things around if he wants to stay at the club long-term. Naturally, a set of strong performances and remaining consistently fit will ease doubts and perhaps invite a change of course from Florentino Perez, who is increasingly frugal with funds for those he doesn’t see as differential players.