Real Madrid leading the race to host NFL fixture at new Santiago Bernabeu in 2024

In recent years, the NFL has branched out of the United States of America. The League annually holds matches in London as well as Frankfurt, and Madrid now looks set to join that list.

According to a report from Football Zebras (as covered by Managing Madrid), an NFL fixture in Madrid is “all but locked in for 2024”. It is yet to be decided which ground will host the inaugural match, but Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu is believed to be leading the race, with Atletico Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano close behind.

The Bernabeu’s renovation project was completed over the summer, and it is now classed as a multi-purpose arena, meaning that it will be well suited to hosting numerous events, of which NFL matches are included.

Real Madrid will hope to tie up an agreement with the NFL to host matches at their stadium. It would mean more money coming into the club, which would widen the financial gap between them and the rest of the clubs in Spanish football.