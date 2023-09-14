Real Madrid confirm multiple players have spoken to Civil Guard over alleged “dissemination of a private video”

On Thursday, news broke that three Real Madrid players were arrested by the Civil Guard over an alleged case of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.

The investigation, which is being carried out by the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Las Palmas, is looking into an incident which allegedly involved a recording of a sexual video with a minor. Said video is said to have been passed on to other players.

Real Madrid denied to comment on the matter initially, but following the release of El Confidencial’s report, they have taken the opportunity to address the situation via an official statement, which has confirmed that four of their youth players have spoken with authorities over the case.

“Real Madrid communicates that it has learned that a player of Castilla and three players of Real Madrid C have given a statement to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint for the alleged dissemination of a private video by WhatsApp.

“When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will take the appropriate measures.”

At this stage, there appears to be no first team players involved, which head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be very pleased about, especially considering he has very little options as it is.

The matter is very much an ongoing one, and Real Madrid will be looking to be apprised of the situation, so that they can take any appropriate action if necessary.