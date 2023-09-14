Rayo Vallecano tie down midfield lynchpin down to long-term deal

Rayo Vallecano have announced they will be retaining one of their key players for the coming four seasons, after Oscar Valentin put pen to paper on a new contract.

Valentin was on a deal until 2025, but Rayo and Sporting Director David Cobeno chose to address the matter ahead of time. The 29-year-old arrived at Rayo in 2019, and his spell has been largely successful, playing an important part in their promotion to La Liga, and survival over the last two campaigns.

Following the departure of midfield partner Santi Comesana, Valentin will anchor the midfield until he turns 33 all things being well. Usually well-positioned, Valentin is strong in the tackle and allows those around him to move forward without fear of being caught out.

Rayo are still adapting to new manager Francisco, and more pertinently the loss of Andoni Iraola, but Valentin will ensure that the new man at the helm has steel in midfield.