Meet the Coaches of the La Liga 2023/24 season

The 2023-24 La Liga EA Sports playing season looks set to be one of the most exciting yet. While many old favourites remain in charge of their squads, other teams like Celta Vigo have been reinvigorated with the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager. But… who’s who in the benches of this season?

La Liga 2023/24 Coaches: Full Breakdown

We’ll move onto spotlight some of the most promising coaches of the season in a moment. In the meantime, here’s a complete breakdown of all 20 La Liga coaches for 2023/24:

Ernesto Valverde (Athletic Club)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Jagoba Arrasate (CA Osasuna)

Sergio Gonzalez (Cadiz CF)

Luis Garcia Plaza (Deportivo Alaves)

Xavi Hernandez (FC Barcelona)

Jose Bordalas (Getafe CF)

Michel (Girona FC)

Paco Lopez (Granada CF)

Francisco (Rayo Vallecano)

Rafael Benitez (RC Celta Vigo)

Javier Aguirre (RCD Mallorca)

Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis)

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Imanol Alguacil (Real Sociedad)

Jose Luis Mendilibar (Sevilla FC)

Vicente Moreno (UD Almeria)

Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta (UD Las Palmas)

Ruben Baraja (Valencia CF)

Juan Jose Rojo Martin “Pacheta” (Villarreal CF)

Best La Liga Managers of 2023/24

While many teams have welcomed new managers this year, it’s returning favourites that are likely to dominate anyone’s pick of best coaches. First, there’s Manuel Pellegrini. Although he’s currently the oldest La Liga coach, he’s without doubt one of the most successful. Pellegrini’s tenure with Real Betis has delivered some of the finest performances from the Spanish squad. On Pellegrini’s watch, Betis lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in 2002, as well securing three European qualifications.

Then you have stalwarts like Imanol Alguacil. As far as loyalty is concerned, no other coach comes close to Alguacil. He’s been a staple of Real Sociedad for years, rising through the ranks to become manager in 2018. While Real Sociedad hasn’t taken a La Liga title since 1982, Alguacil was in charge when the squad lifted the Copa del Rey in 2020.

Carlo Ancelotti is another living legend in managerial circles. Now serving his second stint as manager at Real Madrid, this decorated coach is looking to add even more records to his impressive list of achievements during the 2023-24 season.

Xavi Hernandez took full control of the reins at FC Barcelona during the 2022-23 La Liga season. Xavi was quickly embraced by players and fans alike, with his previous spell as an FC Barcelona midfielder working in his favour. Under Xavi’s expert guidance, FC Barcelona were able to oust key contenders Real Madrid and take home the 2022-23 La Liga title.

While Hernandez might be riding high at the moment, Diego Simeone is one coach who might be giving him some sleepless nights in the months ahead. Simeone has shaped the Atletico Madrid squad into one of the most competitive squads in the league. While Real Madrid and FC Barcelona remain clear contenders to claim the 2023-24 title, Simeone and Atletico Madrid can’t be counted out just yet.

