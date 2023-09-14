La Liga shock frontrunners secure architect behind success

Girona were one of the surprise stories last season as they finished 10th on their return to the top division, playing some of the most entertaining football in La Liga. Through four games, they have picked up where they left off last season, securing 10 points and second place.

Now Els Blanquivermells have tied down the man who arguably has had more of hand in that success than anyone else. Sporting Director Quique Carcel has renewed his deal with Girona until 2027, promising four more years.

Carcel is also responsible for the best Girona in history. This will be his 10th season in charge, and their fourth in La Liga. Before Carcel arrived, Girona had never made the play-offs for La Liga, but have done so on five occasions since, winning promotion twice.

Linked with Barcelona earlier this year, before Deco was appointed, Carcel has caught the eye and imagination of La Liga fans with the likes of Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk arriving from Ukraine this summer.