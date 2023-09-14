La Liga President Javier Tebas on betting scandal involving Real Betis star – “He is now a marked player”

In recent weeks, there has been alleged reports of a major betting in Brazil involving West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta and Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique.

There are investigations ongoing into the incident, which revolves around alleged actions of getting yellow-carded deliberately. Should Paqueta and Henrique be found guilty, they could face serious punishments.

Speaking on Thursday (via Diario AS), La Liga President Javier Tebas went into detail regarding the alleged offences, and he also fired a warning to Henrique, who has been out of action for Betis since the allegations came to light.

“It is a cross-match bet with a Premier League player (Paqueta) involving yellow cards, which are quite stylish.

“(Henrique) is now a marked player and so it is impossible for Betis to sell him. He is marked because he is being investigated and I think he has not been able to play for Brazil’s U23s as a result of this, if I am not mistaken. Betis has lost an asset, in addition.”

Henrique has returned to training with Real Betis this week, although it is not yet known whether he will be available for Saturday’s match against Barcelona.