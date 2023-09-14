Javier Tebas – La Liga have counted Joao Felix’s Barcelona contract at ‘much higher’ price for salary limit

Despite making what La Liga President Javier Tebas has called ‘a tremendous effort’, Barcelona are still well in excess of their salary limit. In addition, Tebas confirmed that regardless of what Barcelona are paying Joao Felix while he is on loan from Atletico Madrid, his salary limit hit is still significant.

“Barca, although they have not reached the salary limit, have made a tremendous effort,” Tebas told Football España.

“You have to recognise that. It is not a business that should be making a loss, but things always appear that are not foreseen.”

There had been reports that Joao Felix was only earning around €400k from Barcelona for the season, but the impact it has had on their salary limit is much higher.

“For our salary limit, Joao Felix’s contract is much larger [than €400k]. We have valued it for much more.”

“About pending player registrations? Barça’s own members have had to provide a guarantee in order to register them. Either Barca makes other deals or registrations will be very limited.”

“The salary limit also takes into account the losses from previous years. The clubs have to recover the losses.”

Tebas stated that the actual salary can be different the amount that appears on their salary limit.

“One thing is what the clubs pay the players and then, depending on the cases, there are internal valuations at La Liga that adapts these figures to market prices. We have valued Joao Felix’s contract at much more than what Barca pays.”

With Barcelona around €134m over their salary limit at any rate, the impact of Felix’s contract is somewhat negligable. If Barcelona want to make further additions to their squad this season, they must sell players, and will only be able to use 50% of the money they save/earn from those deals.