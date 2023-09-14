Former Manchester City and Barcelona forward calls time on career after 17 years

Former Manchester City, Barcelona and Spain star Nolito has called time on his career at the age of 36.

Playing for Atletico Sanluqueno, Ecija, Barcelona, Benfica, Granada, Celta Vigo, City, Sevilla and Ibiza, Nolito had two spells at Celta where he perhaps felt most at home. Nolito made 514 appearances over the course of his career, scoring 126 goals and providing 66 assists.

In addition, he won 16 caps for Spain and scored 6 goals, securing a starting role for Spain’s Euro 2016 run. While he impressed in fits and starts at City under Pep Guardiola, his best spell was no doubt with Celta in the three seasons before, when he was involved in 16, 26 and 19 goals respectively in each season. He won La Liga in 2011 with Barcelona, and then the Portuguese League Cup with Benfica, the season after.

Nolito was well respected for his work-rate, quick feet and eye for goal from out wide, often crediting Luis Enrique with his jump to the top level of the game. Having worked under some of the finer minds in the game, it would be no surprise if he took up coaching, although it does not appear to be on the cards currently.