Ez Abde opens up on Barcelona exit – “They told me they wanted me to stay, but then didn’t play me”

Ez Abde had been the subject of speculation throughout the summer, but he was still expected to remain at Barcelona. However, that proved not to be the case, as he was sold to Real Betis on the final day of the transfer window.

Having been away with Morocco during the international break, Abde’s presentation was only held on Thursday. During it, he explained the circumstances surrounding his Barcelona exit, as per MD.

“Barcelona told me they wanted me to stay, but then they didn’t play me during the first three matches of the season. I was clear that I wanted to start matches, so I decided to leave.”

Abde decided early on that he only wanted to join Betis, as he told the club’s Sporting Director Ramon Planes, who had previously been a director at Barcelona.

“From the first day I told him (Planes) that I only wanted to join Betis. I trusted Ramon and I knew that he was going to be able to do a deal (with Barcelona).”

Abde could make his Real Betis against his former side this weekend, with Los Verdiblancos taking on Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic on Saturday evening.