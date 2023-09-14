Barcelona target would be giving up “several million euros” to re-sign with current club

There has been increased speculation over the future of Nico Williams in recent days. The 21-year-old’s contract at Athletic Club expires at the end of this season, and according to reports, Barcelona are looking to explore the possibility of signing him next summer as a result.

Barcelona aren’t the only club keen on Williams, who was subjected to interest from several Premier League clubs during this summer’s transfer window. They are also likely to monitor his situation over the coming months.

Athletic will be desperate to renew Williams, and the young winger will have a decision to make in the near future. According to Marca, he would lose out on “several million euros” if he does re-sign with the Basque outfit.

It would be a major surprise if Williams did not sign a new deal. He may well leave Athletic Club in the next 1-2 years, but given the loyalty that Basque players show to the club, it is extremely unlikely that he will leave for nothing, given that he is worth upwards of €50m.