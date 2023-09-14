Barcelona star delighted with current role in Xavi Hernandez’s system – “I hope that this will continue”

One of the big changes to Barcelona’s setup this season has been Jules Kounde being moved infield. The French international predominantly played as a right-back during his first season in Catalonia, but he has been utilised in central defence so far this campaign.

This has delighted Kounde, whose natural position is in the central defence. He told TV3 (via Sport) that he hopes to continue there for the rest of the season.

“Returning to play as a centre-back? I hope that this will continue to be the case. However, the most important thing is always the team. I’m always available for the coach’s requests.”

Kounde also spoke on Barcelona’s man of the moment, Lamine Yamal. He has been delighted with the 16-year-old’s contributions so far, and expects him to keep improving whilst at the club.

“He is a very young boy, but he has a lot of character on the field. He’s not afraid to get things done and will be a great addition for us. As a team, we will help him grow.”

Kounde has been in imperious form for Barcelona so far this season, and he will hope to help continue their unbeaten run this weekend, when the Catalans welcome Real Betis to Montjuic’s Olympic Stadium.