Barcelona salary limit drops by €379m as club set for another season of restrictions

Barcelona are set to be subject to La Liga’s spending restrictions as they face another season well over their salary limit.

The Blaugrana had a salary limit of €648.8m with which to pay their players within La Liga regulations last season, following the sale of numerous assets to the tune of €667m the previous year.

They were spending around €566m, but now they will be well over their limit again, as has happened in previous seasons. According to Relevo, and has since been confirmed by La Liga, their new salary limit is set to be just €270m.

Barcelona had been optimistic about their work, slashing their wage bill by €162m during that period, seeing the likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leave. Their new wage bill is around €404m, meaning they will be €134m over their current figure – 49% in excess.

This means that Barcelona will only be able to spend 50% of the money they save in wages they remove from their wage bill, in addition to 50% of the money they make from sales, until they are back in the black.

New Sporting Director Deco has just arrived at the club, but it looks as if he will have little margin for manoeuvre. Brazilian forward Vitor Roque is already set to arrive in July 2024, although the club will try to bring that deal forward to January, but that will mean an extra €30m plus €31m in variables to their costs, and his salary to add to their wage bill too.