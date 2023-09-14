Barcelona at almost-full strength ahead of Real Betis clash as internationalists return to training

For the most part, it was an stress-free international break for Barcelona, which has been a rarity in recent times. Ilkay Gundogan suffered a big scare during Germany’s friendly against France earlier this week, but he has recovered.

There was serious concerns that Gundogan could be out for a sustained period of time when he left the pitch in tears, but less than 48 hours later, he was spotted in training with the rest of his Barcelona teammates.

Gundogan, like the rest of the Barcelona squad, was joined in training by Raphinha, who only just returned from international duty with Brazil, as MD have reported. Despite this, he is in line to play against Real Betis on Saturday, and the same goes for Gundogan.

Young midfielder also trained with first team on Thursday, and he is in line to be included in the matchday squad against Betis, with Pedri (injured) and Fermin Lopez (suspended) both unavailable for selection.

Ronald Araujo will also miss the match due to injury, although Barcelona are quietly confident of having the Uruguayan available for their Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp, which takes place in Montjuic on Tuesday.