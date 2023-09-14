Atletico Madrid star admits summer exit damages team – ‘He had special characteristics’

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has admitted that losing Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco after the end of the transfer window to Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab is a big blow to Los Colchoneros.

Carrasco completed a €15m move to Al Shabab early last week, leaving Atletico no time to react. In terms of Carrasco’s motivations, Saul did not see the need to overcomplicate it.

“The issue of Arabia for me is simple, they offer him more years [of contract], it’s better economically and in the end you have to value a bit of everything, and look at what is best for him.”

However he did admit that what Carrasco had, few do.

“I sincerely thank Carrasco for always putting on the Atletico shirt. He has defended it like as much as anyone else, like a special player, because he had different characteristics from the rest, and that made him different. It is a tough exit.”

He also remarked to Marca that they still have a number of options there that can fill in.

“But thanks to the transfer market and the seasons last year of Roro [Riquelme], Lino and Javi Galan that area is very well covered. I wish Carrasco the best, thank him for everything he has done for Atletico and as a teammate.”

Certainly there can be little argument that Carrasco was unique in his ability to stretch the opposition and beat defenders. Perhaps stylistically, Samuel Lino is the most similar Diego Simeone has, but he has yet to prove he can do that consistently. Javi Galan does have a track record of causing danger on the left in La Liga, but neither he is he able to beat defenders in the manner that Carrasco could.

Following a good start to La Liga, many have wondered if Atletico might be dark horses in the title race this year, but Carrasco’s departure will not aid that.

