Atletico Madrid likely to be without up to six first team players for Valencia fixture as injury issues rack up

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, and these issues will continue for their match against Valencia this weekend, in which Diego Simeone’s side are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Koke Resurreccion, Memphis Depay and Reinildo Mandava are all out for the match due to injury, and they have been joined in the treatment room by Caglar Soyuncu. As per Diario AS, the defender suffered a groin strain while on duty with Turkey, meaning that he will miss the trip to Valencia.

On top of that, Rodrigo De Paul is a major doubt after sustaining his own issue while on international duty with Argentina. Furthermore, Samuel Lino is also expected to miss out after suffering an injury during training earlier this week.

Simeone will be pulling his hair out over these seemingly continual injury issues. However, he will have faith in his current crop of Atletico Madrid players to get the job done irrespectively, as there is more than enough quality to cover those that are unavailable.