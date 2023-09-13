West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta and Real Betis star could be banned for at least one year over betting scandal

Earlier this season, reports emerged of alleged betting irregularities which involved two players playing in Europe’s top five leagues: West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta and Luiz Henrique of Real Betis.

Bets were placed on matches involving the pair last season, in which they were backed on be yellow-carded, which did end up happening. Currently, investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Jorge Kajuru, senator of the Brazilian state of Goias, addressed the matter (via Diario AS), in which he called for a extremely harsh punishment for Paqueta and Henrique if they are found guilty of being involved in the betting scheme.

“The sentences (for those found guilty) range from a 360-day suspension to a permanent ban from football, which is the punishment that I prefer. For three players, football is over: Gabriel Tota, Matheus Gomes and Ygor Catatau. Eight others have been sanctioned for periods ranging from 360 to 720 days: Moraes Rodrigues, Paulo Miranda, Mateusinho, Andre Queixo, Paulo Sergio, Fernando Neto, Kevin Lomonaco and Eduardo Bauermann.

“The English and Spanish Federations have opened investigations against them (Paqueta and Henrique). Now we have to wait and see if there will be punishment or not. If they are found guilty, the confederations may request a territorial extension of the sanction and FIFA may extend it worldwide.

“I sincerely hope that Brazil, the country with the most footballers in the world, does not also become known as an exporter of illegalities in the field of sports betting. That would be unfortunate.”

Henrique has returned to training with Real Betis this week, and he is in contention to play against Barcelona this weekend. However, he will have this matter hanging over his head.