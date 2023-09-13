Sevilla winger Adnan Januzaj running out of exit options

Sevilla winger Adnan Januzaj remains with transfer windows around the world slamming shut.

Januzaj had been told by the club to look for an exit this summer, and was left off their preseason tour to the USA and Mexico. However he has yet to do so.

ED say that Mexican side Tigres were rumoured to be interested, but with their transfer window due to shut by the end of Wednesday, that option appears to be receding into the distance.

In general, his options are looking thin on the ground. Turkey’s transfer window shuts on Thursday, while in Qatar that date is Monday. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, playing 17 times, registering three goals and three assists. The United Arab Emirates is one of the few other places that could potentially afford his salary, clubs there have until the 21st of September.

The Belgian international is way down the pecking order to play on the flanks at Sevilla, with Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Erik Lamela, new signing Dodi Lukebakio, and even full-backs Jesus Navas and Marcos Acuna thought to be ahead of him in the pecking order, Januzaj’s chances of playing are slim at best.

During his time at Real Sociedad, Januzaj was always a useful if inconsistent creative presence in the Basque Country, but has never really shown his virtues in Seville. It appears they no longer consider that he might come good for them, leaving them in a tough situation, with Januzaj likely on much higher wages than many clubs will want to pay him. Last summer he was a desperation deadline day signing, with few other sides interested in him.