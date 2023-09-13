Real Madrid identify Chelsea star as priority signing to reinforce problem position

This year’s summer transfer window has only just closed, but Real Madrid are turning their attention to next year’s. Specifically, they are lining up several deals which could be done either in 2024 or 2025.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid next summer if he does not sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that he can move as a free agent.

Real Madrid are also looking at Alphonso Davies to becoming their first-choice left-back. The Canadian recently rejected a new contract from Bayern Munich, who could be forced into selling him next summer if an agreement is not reached before then.

Finally, Diario AS report that Real Madrid have identified Reece James are a priority to strengthen the right-back position. It is an area that Los Blancos have struggled in over the last 12 months, with Dani Carvajal having come under pressure over poor performances.

James is widely considered to be one of the best right-backs in world football, and Real Madrid clearly value him. They want to do a deal by the end of the 2025 summer transfer window, although it will depend on whether they can agree terms with Chelsea.

James would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Carvajal, although there was major question marks over the former’s injury issues, which have plagued him for some time now. It is something that Real Madrid will have to consider before they make their move.