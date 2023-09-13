Real Madrid have just 15 outfield players available ahead of gruelling schedule of seven matches in three weeks

Real Madrid have had rotten luck this season when it comes to injuries, although it has yet to affect their form on the pitch. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won all four of their matches in LaLiga, the only team to have done so.

Still, the issue will almost certainly catch up with Real Madrid, especially as they preparing for a gruelling schedule before the next international break. Los Blancos will play seven matches over the next three weeks, which includes their opening two Champions League fixtures.

As Marca have reported, Real Madrid only have 15 fit outfield players going into that run. Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are back in full training, but Ancelotti is unlikely to risk them right away.

Furthermore, Vinicius Junior is unlikely to be risked before the end of this month, while Eder Militao is a long-term casualty, having suffered a serious knee injury against Athletic Club on the opening game of the season.

It may be that Ancelotti calls upon youth players to fill out his squad. Nico Paz is knocking on the door, as is Gonzalo Garcia. Both could make their senior debuts for Real Madrid in the coming weeks.