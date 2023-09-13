Real Betis star desperate to play against Barcelona this weekend – “It will be very special if it happens”

Real Betis have made a solid start to the season. In their four matches so far, they have won twice, drawn one and lost the other. Manuel Pellegrini will hope that his side can improve their record this weekend, although it will be very difficult as they travel to Montjuic to take on Barcelona.

The match is sure to be an enthralling occasion, and it is set to be a special one for one man in particular: Marc Bartra. The 32-year-old re-joined Betis this summer after terminating his Trabzonspor contract. He has yet to play since returning, although that is expected to change this weekend.

Luiz Felipe’s move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad has left Betis with two senior centre-backs: Bartra and German Pezzella. As such, both are in line to start against Barcelona, and the former is very excited to face his former club, as per MD.

“It will be very special if it happens. My debut in LaLiga was with Barcelona, and then re-debut with Betis. They are the two teams where I have played for the longest time.

“Everyone knows how much I love Barcelona and how much I hold Betis dear to my heart. It would be very special for me to play, and hopefully we will see a great game.”

Bartra is a La Masia graduate, but his love for Barcelona will go out the window on Saturday evening if he is indeed selected to play for Real Betis. He will be determined to help his side pull off an unlikely victory.