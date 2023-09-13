Previous Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich delivers ode to Xavi Hernandez

In their search to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets during the summer, Barcelona looked at multiple top-class targets. One of those was Joshua Kimmich, whom head coach Xavi Hernandez was reportedly very keen on bringing to the club.

However, Bayern Munich rejected any chance of Kimmich leaving, and Barcelona did not have the financial capacity to orchestrate a move anyway. In the end, the reigning LaLiga champions signed Oriol Romeu from Catalan rivals Girona.

Reports during the summer suggested that Kimmich was keen to make the move to Barcelona, and it’s likely that one of the contributing factors was Xavi. The German international revealed in a recent video posted by Bayern that the Barcelona head coach is who he styled his own game on.

“Xavi is the example that I follow as a footballer.”

Barcelona fans would certainly love to have Kimmich learning at the feet of Xavi, although unfortunately for them, it is highly unlikely that a move will happen anytime soon.