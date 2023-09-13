New Sporting structure including Bojan revealed at Barcelona during Deco presentation

Barcelona‘s new Sporting Director Deco has revealed the new sporting structure in the club, featuring two new additions and two exits.

Deco, who arrived in the summer, will oversee the sporting department and form part of the ‘sporting commission’. That commission is mainly formed of board members in Joan Soler, Vice-President Rafa Yuste, President Joan Laporta, Advisor Enric Masip, Deco and Bojan. It is not yet clear what decisions they will take.

🚨 Deco: "As a player I dreamed of being at Barça and I achieved it, now I'm back and it's very special. These years I have built a history that I now leave behind, it's a very big responsibility to be here." pic.twitter.com/NQfMUYg5vF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 13, 2023

Bojan’s role was revealed as a new co-ordinator in terms of the football area, where he will be involved in keeping track of loan players and supporting them, as well as the young players coming into the first team.

Former Director of Football Mateu Alemany has left the club and has not been replaced, while Jordi Cruyff also left in May. He has been replaced by Deco, who will take on the duties of Alemany too.

Although the club misspelled his name, Jose Ramon Alexanco has held onto his position in charge of the La Masia academy, despite coming under pressure for losing players to rivals. Meanwhile Paulo Araujo, whose appointment surprised many, continues as the head of the scouting. Franc Carbo will be the operations manager.

Deco comes into the job for the first time in his career, following work as an advisor, a scout and most recently an agent. Laporta highlighted his knowledge of football as one of the key reasons for his appointment, while Yuste noted his experience as a person and in management.