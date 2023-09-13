New Barcelona Sporting Director says three contract renewals are ‘in motion’

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has revealed that three crucial contract renewals are on the way.

Deco presented the new sporting structure at the club following his arrival and the exits of former Director of Football Mateu Alemany and Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff. One of the key topics was also the renewal of manager Xavi Hernandez. Recent reports claim that a deal is done, but that Xavi will only be renewed for an extra year on top of his current deal.

Xavi was one of the topics he brought up himself in his opening speech.

“The decision to renew Xavi, he was always in agreement. I said Xavi the coach, but I know Xavi person… and one of the things I told the president was that we needed patience and Xavi would give us this, he would give us time to form a team. He has had the courage to take the team in an uncertain time, and now we are in a different time with a competitive squad.”

Deco: "Xavi earned his continuity. He has to renew because he earned it." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 13, 2023

“We were teammates but Xavi knows about coaching and I know about management. He earned his continuity. He earned it as a coach, not because of who he was as a player, here nothing is given away. And the club has to do it [renew him].”

In terms of the length of his contract, Deco would not be drawn on the issue.

“When he renews you will know. We are happy, not only for Xavi but also for the coach. But we will definitely reach an agreement.”

In terms of the playing squad, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal have similarly been in talks with the club over new deals for some time, and close to an agreement, but nothing has been announced as of yet.

“They are in motion, they are two young players and there will definitely be news in the near future.”

On Lamine Yamal, Deco tried to point towards his maturity and simply allowing him to enjoy himself.

“He is a player that has surprised us. He is a boy who has his feet on the ground, he has a different quality. But today we are going through an important situation with many young players, but he is a 16-year-old boy and we have to let him have fun playing football. Support him to guarantee his peace of mind.”