Latest music artist to feature on Barcelona shirt as part of Spotify partnership revealed

Barcelona are set to repeart their sponsorship campaign with Spotify this season, swapping the logo of the world’s biggest streaming app for one of the largest artists in the history of music.

After previously featuring Drake’s owl logo during El Clasico, and then opting to promote Rosalia’s Motomami album, this time Spotify will select the iconic Rolling Stones logo to appear on the front of the Barcelona shirt, as per RAC1.

One of the largest selling artists in the world, the ‘Stones have been one of the biggest names in music for the past 60 years, and continue to tour to this day, despite Mick Jagger (80) and Keith Richards (79) advancing in age.

Their logo of a red tongue coming out of lips has also become omnipresent through the world via fashion, iconography and art too. The Rolling Stones are set to release their new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ a week before the first Clasico of the season, which will take place at Montjuic on the weekend of the 29th of October.

 

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images

