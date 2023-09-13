LaLiga partner with CPD Llanfairpwll FC to unite two biggest names in football

LaLiga, the world’s most followed football league, has today been announced as the official front-of-shirt partner of Welsh side Clwb Pel Droed Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch Football Club (CPD Llanfairpwll FC) starting from the current 2023-24 season.

As part of its partnership with CPD Llanfairpwll, the new LaLiga “LL” logo will emblazon the front of the club’s home and away shirts in a move that will help the North Wales Coast West Division One side continue to challenge on and off the pitch.

Following the introduction of LaLiga’s new brand positioning from the 2023-24 season, Spain’s leading professional football league is set to bring “The Power of Our Futbol” to North Wales with a range of initiatives to take place across this season.

The one-year deal will put the local community at the heart of the partnership, starting on Saturday’s game at Maes Eilian (Eilian’s Field) as CPD Llanfairpwll take on Holyhead Town, where fans can see the new Puma blue and black vertical striped shirt for the first time as well as prominent “The Power of Our Futbol” messaging around the ground.

Last season’s top goalscorer Marquis Holland joined his teammates in revealing the new “LL” branded kit this week alongside CPD Llanfairpwll Chairwoman Samantha Jones-Smith and LaLiga UK & Ireland Managing Director Keegan Pierce. The village community were also presented with a unique new “Welcome To Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch” sign to celebrate the partnership, with the five LL’s amongst the 58 characters in the village’s name being subtly changed to mirror the new logo of LaLiga.

LaLiga and CPD Llanfairpwll both have a rich footballing history. Currently the most followed league in the world, with more than 200 million followers across 16 social media platforms, LaLiga was founded in 1929 and has been producing world class entertainment for millions worldwide ever since. CPD Llanfairpwll will be celebrating their 125th anniversary in 2024, and will look to celebrate in style through this unique partnership between the two biggest names in world football.

CPD Llanfairpwll Chairwoman Samantha Jones-Smith said: “This really is an outstanding partnership for us. Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had, but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field. Securing a front of shirt partner of this level is of vital importance, and with LaLiga’s long-standing history of footballing excellence, we have a fantastic partner to join us on our journey.”

Keegan Pierce, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, for LaLiga said; “We’re hugely passionate about spreading “The Power of Our Futbol” around the globe. LaLiga is about so much more than football in Spain – it is the largest football ecosystem in the world, watched and enjoyed by millions. With our new brand positioning coming into effect this year, this partnership is a great way to bring to life our new “LL” visual identity in a creative way, while enabling us to further extend our grassroots support across the UK.”

CPD Llanfairpwll Manager Gwydaf Hughes said: “We’ve got a great group here who are really committed to bringing success to the club. This new partnership with LaLiga brings further professionalism to our side, and I know the lads can’t wait to wear the new kit with pride from this Saturday and throughout the season.”

CPD Llanfairpwll top goalscorer Marquis Holland said: “Playing with LaLiga across the front of our shirts will certainly give us an extra boost this season. We’re already watching a lot more Spanish football this season and look forward to learning something off the likes of Lewandowski, Griezmann and Bellingham.”

Information on how fans can get hold of CPD Llanfairpwll’s unique new home kit, featuring LaLiga’s new brand identity, will be released soon.