Joao Felix backed to become one of the best players in Europe during Barcelona spell

When Joao Felix made the move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019, the world was at his feet. He won the Golden Boy that same year, and he was expected to go on to become a major player in European football.

However, that has not proven to be the case four years later. He has fallen out of favour at Atletico over the last 12 months, which prompted a loan move to Chelsea in January, and another to Barcelona during the summer.

Felix will hope that he can revitalise his career during his time in Catalonia, and Atletico will also hope that is the case, as they look to generate as much money as possible when they do sell him on in the future.

Atletico President Enrique Cerezo believes that Felix can become a major hit at Barcelona (as per MD), although he will probably hope not too much, with Los Colchoneros expected to be in the LaLiga title race with the Catalans.

“Let him show everyone his talents. He can become one of the greats in Europe in the next two years. I am convinced that he will do it at Barcelona, but I have to remind that he is still an Atletico Madrid player.”

Felix has the potential to be a success for Barcelona, although they are unlikely to benefit too much if that is the case, as their financial issues are likely to mean that a permanent deal cannot be afforded.