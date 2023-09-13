Ivan Rakitic delighted with Sergio Ramos return – “He has more than enough quality”

The big story surrounding Sevilla in recent weeks has undoubtedly been Sergio Ramos’ return to the club, 18 years after he left to join Real Madrid. The 37-year-old’s arrival was confirmed last week, and he will add much-needed depth in central defence.

There has been split opinion on Ramos’ return. Some Sevilla supporters have not forgiven him for joining Real Madrid in 2005, while others are delighted to see one of their own back at the club. Ivan Rakitic falls into the latter category, as he told Radio Sevilla (via Diario AS).

“We need him. He has more than enough quality. He is someone who transmits a lot of strength, joy and, above all, commitment.

“It is true that he has not had to be easy by training alone during the summer. He himself recognises that he needs to be involved. The break has been good for him, as well as everyone.”

Rakitic also spoke on another new teammate that has also played for Real Madrid. Mariano Diaz joined Sevilla on the final day of the summer transfer window, and Rakitic believes that he will be a valuable asset for the club.

“He has a lot of quality. He was not at Real Madrid for so many years by chance. He’s going to help us a lot, he always tries to look for the goal.”

Ramos and Mariano are in line to make their Sevilla debuts (second debut for Ramos) when Los Nervionenses host Las Palmas on Sunday, in which they will be aiming to secure their first points of the season.