Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale talks up Jude Bellingham – “The sky is the limit for him”

Jude Bellingham has made an incredible start to life at Real Madrid. In his opening four matches, he has scored five goals (two being match-winning strikes) and provided one assist. His efforts have helped Los Blancos secure top spot in LaLiga at this stage.

Bellingham has earned numerous plaudits over the last few weeks, and deservedly so. One of those to talk up the 20-year-old is Gareth Bale, who was the last British player to play for Real Madrid before Bellingham’s move this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Relevo), Bale expressed his delight at Bellingham’s strong start to life at Real Madrid.

“He’s doing very well and hopefully he’ll continue to do just as well going forward. If he keeps working hard and doing what he’s doing, the sky is the limit for him.

“His start at Madrid has been very good. Scoring goals is something very important at a club like Real Madrid.”

Bale certainly knew how to score goals at Real Madrid. Bellingham will be aiming to surpass the Welshman’s tally during his time in the Spanish capital, and he’s well on pace to do so.