Celta Vigo squad were shocked by Gabri Veiga’s move to Saudi Arabia – Iago Aspas

It was heavily expected that Gabri Veiga would leave Celta Vigo during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old had an exceptional breakthrough campaign in 2022-23, and he played a big role in securing the Celestes’ place in LaLiga for this season.

Several Premier League clubs were looking to sign Veiga in the early stages of the window, although that interest soon dissipated. Napoli then picked up the baton, and a deal was effectively agreed between Celta and the Serie A champions. However, the operation broke down in the final stages.

Soon after, Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli swooped in to sign Veiga, in a move that sparked much controversy. Many criticised the young midfielder for choosing money over ambition, and Iago Aspas, Veiga’s former teammate at Celta, admitted (via Diario AS) that there was surprise at the club when the move was completed.

“These are situations that happen in the world of football. It is true that we expected him to join another club, especially one playing in Europe’s elite. However, Gabri and his family considered that the best thing was to go to Saudi Arabia.”

Aspas also assessed whether he expects Veiga to return to Europe in the next few years.

“I do not know if he will return, but if it is true that he has signed a short contract (believed to be a three-year deal) then it is possible. Hopefully he can return one day.”

Veiga still has plenty of years ahead of him in his playing career, so even if he is in Saudi Arabia for a few years, it won’t take too much out of his career as a whole. In this regard, it is not the worst move to make, and he will certainly earn a pretty penny during his time in the Middle East.