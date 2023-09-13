Barcelona staff “optimistic” of having midfielder back soon after injury scare

Barcelona have had desperately poor luck with injuries over the last few years, and that trend has continued into this season. Ronald Araujo and Pedri – two key players – are already out for the next few weeks with muscle injuries, and the club were affected by another issue on Tuesday evening.

Ilkay Gundogan appeared to suffer a back injury during Germany’s friendly victory over France, which forced him to be substituted in the first half. He left the field in tears, sparking concerns over a serious issue.

Fortunately, Germany’s interim head coach Rudi Voller confirmed that Gundogan had not broken any bones, which points towards a non-serious injury for the veteran.

The player has now returned to Barcelona following the conclusion of the international break, and the Catalan club will conduct their own testing to discover the extent of Gundogan’s injury. According to Sport, they are optimistic that all should be okay.

Barcelona may choose not to risk Gundogan during Saturday’s match against Real Betis, especially with their Champions League campaign getting underway a few days later. It remains to be seen whether he is fit for either fixture.